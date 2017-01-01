Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

News

North West Air Ambulance Charity calls for clothing donations

Following a busy Christmas period, The North West Air Ambulance Charity’s stores are calling for help to restock it shelves. The store on Ashley Road in Hale and…

Read More

Council warning over email scam

Halton Borough Council has issued a warning after a Widnes resident received a scam email claiming to be a payment confirmation for their child’s school fees. The recipient…

Read More

Yassar Yaqub funeral held

The funeral of a man shot dead by police on a motorway slip road has been held.Hundreds of mourners gathered for the ceremony held in a mosque in…

Read More

Winsford teen charged

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with a number of offences in Winsford. Following an investigation, the teenager, who is from the town, has been charged with attempted…

Read More

Armed robbery in Warrington

Police are hunting two men in relation to a robbery at a convenience store in Warrington. At approximately 10.20pm on Wednesday 4th January, two men entered the One…

Read More

  Sport

Liverpool FC and Dortmund fans in for award

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund supporters have been jointly-nominated for the inaugural FIFA Fan Award for the spectacle they created together…

Read More

  Entertainment

Archers pick up drama nominations

Archers pick up drama nominations

The finalists for the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2017 have been announced and include three nominations for The Archers, including…

Read More

BBC to show Roots

BBC to show Roots

BBC Four has acquired the UK premiere of Emmy nominated, four-part series Roots from A+E Networks. Broadcast earlier this year…

Read More

  Celebrity

Tom Daley to sign new book in Trafford Centre

Tom Daley to sign new book in Trafford Centre

British diver and Olympian Tom Daley is to visit the Trafford Centre tomorrow (10 Jan) where he will be signing…

Read More

Natasha Kaplinsky leads Christmas jumper world record

Natasha Kaplinsky leads Christmas jumper world record

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day bounced into action this morning (Friday 16th December) as Save the Children ambassador newsreader…

Read More

Local Weather

As featured on NewsNow: England news

 

Culture

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum announces its 12th Open Art Exhibition. This will present the best in contemporary art from the region, giving artists in the area a chance to…

Read More

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners, have toured the world to huge critical acclaim and now they have their sights set on Warrington. In 2012…

Read More

Local performers get a taste of stardom

Local performers get a taste of stardom

TWO talented dancers from Bollington and Macclesfield beat off stiff competition to perform in front of thousands of people in this year’s professional pantomime at Buxton Opera House.…

Read More

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Three of the finest folk violinist in the world are coming to the Brindley Theatre, Runcorn, in February for our Celtic Fiddle Festival, it has been revealed. The…

Read More

Brindley Panto set to break box office records

Brindley Panto set to break box office records

This year’s Brindley pantomime Cinderella starring Sonia at Fairy Superior and Rebecca Lake as Cinderella looks set to break all box office records, thanks to spectacular scenery, dazzling…

Read More

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir Earnest Shackleton, has officially opened an exhibition of images of the Arctic and Antarctic taken by one of the…

Read More

Health & Beauty

East Cheshire NHS Trust issues Christmas safe sex message

East Cheshire NHS Trust issues Christmas safe sex message

Cheshire party-goers are being urged to practice safe sex this Christmas and New Year and avoid receiving any unwanted gifts. The…

Read More

Canal photography winners announced

Canal photography winners announced

A boating enthusiast from Warrington and a 15-year-old Shropshire…

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

IN the UK art world you know you have…

The 10 major art trends of 2016

The 10 major art trends of 2016

Barnebys, the leading search engine aggregator for art and…

Helen Marten takes the Hepworth Prize

Helen Marten takes the Hepworth Prize

Cheshire sculptor Helen Marten has won the inaugural Hepworth…

Work out in style

Work out in style

So you have eaten a ton of turkey, a…

New Year fashion

New Year fashion

Here is our roundup of some of the great…

Rochelle Humes unveils partywear collection

Rochelle Humes unveils partywear collection

TV presenter and member of the Saturdays girl group…

The UK’s perfect party dress revealed

The UK’s perfect party dress revealed

Christmas dress shopping can be a daunting task at…

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Warrington born and bred, guitarist and singer Peter Price…

Hatecrimes comes to Warrington

Hatecrimes comes to Warrington

The latest signing to renowned indie imprint DPRK Records…

Soul II Soul to play Liverpool

Soul II Soul to play Liverpool

Best known their chart topper ‘Back To Life’ –…

The Merseybeats play charity concert

The Merseybeats play charity concert

For the third successive year, Liverpool band The Merseybeats…

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

A Warrington store will be throwing its doors open…

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers…

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Young designers have taken part in the kind of…

PS4 continues to dominate market

PS4 continues to dominate market

Sony sold 178,000 PlayStation 4s globally during the week…

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

A company boss who has overcome his fear of…

Millions wasted on passport renewals

Millions wasted on passport renewals

British travellers collectively waste an estimated £64.2 million each…

A Yorkshire brew abroad

Concerns under Brexit for the future of household food…

Premier Inn named UK’s top-rated hotel chain

Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel…

Business News

Green light for Chester student start-ups

Green light for Chester student start-ups

Entrepreneurs at the University of Chester have received the green light to go ahead with their start-up ideas by local business leaders. Getting hands on experience of…

Read More

Property

Pochin win contract double

Pochin win contract double

Cheshire contractor Pochin has won two contracts from residential developer DeTrafford Estates. The firm has been appointed to deliver two schemes: Sky Gardens in Manchester’s Castlefield, and…

Read More

Premier League

Everton bag £75m deal

Everton bag £75m deal

Everton’s transfer budget just became larger after the club announced it had tied up a £75 million sponsorship deal with USM Holdings, the company partially owned by…

Read More

Basketball

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

For the second year running, Swansway Chester Jeep are sponsoring Cheshire Phoenix basketball team, who are delighted with their brand new Jeep Renegade Swansway Chester Operation Director,…

Read More

Rugby Union

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks are ready to sign Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, director of rugby Steve Diamond has told the BBC. The player is currently the subject of…

Read More

Rugby League

Vikings open themed room

Vikings open themed room

Widnes Vikings opened a special Vikings themed room in a care home that supports people with complex learning disabilities, to mark Learning Disability Week. Star player Alex Gerrard and…

Read More

Ice Hockey

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Manchester Phoenix’s planned new rink is progressing as planned whilst discussions over new players continues. Phoenix owner Neil Morris told the club’s official website: “Tony’s recruitment activity…

Read More

View All Cheshire Today’s Events arrow-right