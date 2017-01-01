Sue Flood photography exhibition opens Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir Earnest Shackleton, has officially opened an exhibition of images of the Arctic and Antarctic taken by one of the…

Canal photography winners announced A boating enthusiast from Warrington and a 15-year-old Shropshire school boy are the winners of a new photographic competition launched by the Canal & River Trust charity. The…

Snow White at the Buxton Opera House The Annual Buxton Opera House pantomime is growing year on year, with visitors travelling from all over the country to experience the definitive festive treat. This year James…

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire IN the UK art world you know you have arrived when your work is attacked by the establishment. And no sooner had Macclesfield artist Helen Marten collected her…

The 10 major art trends of 2016 Barnebys, the leading search engine aggregator for art and antique auctions – covering 1,600 auction houses and carrying half a million objects at any one time – has…