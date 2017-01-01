Widgetized Section

News

Wirral to tackle alcohol problems

A new phase of a programme to tackle alcohol-related crime and health harms has been launched. This second phase of the Local Alcohol Action Areas (LAAA) programme sees…

Brexit debate underway

MPs are starting two days of debate over the government’s parliamentary bill to get the formal process of Brexit under way. Discussions on the European Union Bill have…

Over 50s car insurance cost soars

Over-50s have seen average annual car insurance premiums soar by 34% in the past three years and their premiums are climbing the fastest of all age groups, new…

West Cheshire energy switch invites sign ups

‘Ready to Switch?’, the collective energy switching scheme run by Cheshire West and Chester Council on a quarterly basis, is now taking registrations for the February switch (register…

North West bed blocking worst in UK

Bed-blocking in the North West has rocketed by a massive 145% since 2010, according to health uninon GMB. The number of patients stuck in hospital who are ready…

  Sport

Klopp: Liverpool FC will prove Fergie wrong

The fans may be a little less confident after the league cup defeat by Southampton but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp…

  Entertainment

Presenters named for Big Painting Challenge

The BBC’s art equivalent to GBBO is to be presented by Mariella Frostrup and The Reverend Richard Coles. In the…

Archers pick up drama nominations

The finalists for the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2017 have been announced and include three nominations for The Archers, including…

  Celebrity

Rowetta launches charity event at Manchester Arndale

Happy Mondays and X Factor singer Rowetta officially launched The Empty Shop 2017 at Manchester Arndale last night (19 January…

Coleen Rooney attends Runway Pilates launch party

The launch party to celebrate the opening of a new pilates studio in Alderley Edge was attended by Coleen Rooney last night…

Culture

Musical memories at Stockport exhibition

AN interesting new exhibition, Strawberry Studios: I Am in Love has opened at the Stockport Museum. The exhibition celebrates Strawberry Studios and explores Stockport’s musical heritage via film,…

Foden’s Brass Band at The Brindley

The Brindley Theatre will host the multi-award winning brass band Foden’s Band on Sunday 19 March. The band was formed in 1900, when a small village named Elworth…

Boodles May Festival ticket giveaway

THERE are now only 100 days to go until the season opener at Chester Racecourse; the Boodles May Festival. The three day spectacular racing event runs Wednesday 10…

Best of Blues rock returns to Warrington

The best of blues rock is returning to Parr Hall Warrington this summer in the form of Summertime Festival, headlined by Joanne Shaw Taylor. Joanne is a blues…

When Oz came to Tarporley High School

The Technicolor splendour of The Wizard of Oz came to Tarporley High School and Sixth Form College as a cast of over 100 students, musicians and stage and…

Council urges backing for Blossoms

The Leader of Stockport Council is urging Stockport residents to get behind local band Blossoms after they were nominated for a national music award. The Stockport five-piece are…

Health & Beauty

Sun exposure at work could lead to one skin cancer death a week

Working in the sun could lead to one death and around five new cases of melanoma skin cancer a week, according…

Yvette Hawkins at The Silk Museum

The Silk Museum in Macclesfield is to host a…

BBC launch short story competition

Chris Evans has launched this year’s 500 WORDS short-story…

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum announces its 12th Open Art Exhibition.…

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir…

Pick of the day: Dorothy Perkins dress

Denim, denim, denim, how we love thee. Denim will…

Back to work in style

Who says workwear has to be boring? We certainly…

Work out in style

So you have eaten a ton of turkey, a…

New Year fashion

Here is our roundup of some of the great…

Belinda Carlisle embarks on new tour

American singer Belinda Carlisle has announced she’s back on the road…

Blair Dunlop to play Chester Live Rooms

Singer Blair Dunlop, as part of his ReGilded Tour, will…

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners,…

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Three of the finest folk violinist in the world…

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

A Warrington store will be throwing its doors open…

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers…

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Young designers have taken part in the kind of…

PS4 continues to dominate market

Sony sold 178,000 PlayStation 4s globally during the week…

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

A company boss who has overcome his fear of…

Millions wasted on passport renewals

British travellers collectively waste an estimated £64.2 million each…

A Yorkshire brew abroad

Concerns under Brexit for the future of household food…

Premier Inn named UK’s top-rated hotel chain

Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel…

Business News

Inflation rises on weak pound

The UK’s annual inflation rate was 1.6% in December, up from 1.2% in November and the highest rate since July 2014. The Office for National Statistics said…

Property

St Michael’s Manchester goes to planning

The planning application for St. Michael’s – a transformational development in the heart of Manchester – has now been submitted Following two public consultations with local residents,…

Premier League

Man United, Man City forge ahead

Manchester has become the most important city on the planet when it comes to football value, according to two influential new reports. The 20th edition of the…

Basketball

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

For the second year running, Swansway Chester Jeep are sponsoring Cheshire Phoenix basketball team, who are delighted with their brand new Jeep Renegade Swansway Chester Operation Director,…

Rugby Union

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks are ready to sign Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, director of rugby Steve Diamond has told the BBC. The player is currently the subject of…

Rugby League

Vikings open themed room

Widnes Vikings opened a special Vikings themed room in a care home that supports people with complex learning disabilities, to mark Learning Disability Week. Star player Alex Gerrard and…

Ice Hockey

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Manchester Phoenix’s planned new rink is progressing as planned whilst discussions over new players continues. Phoenix owner Neil Morris told the club’s official website: “Tony’s recruitment activity…

