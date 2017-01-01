Volunteers needed in Widnes and Runcorn
Why not make a New Year resolution to help others in 2017? Halton Borough Council’s Sure Start to Later Life is looking for volunteers in Widnes and Runcorn.…
Pets come top in photo poll
A poll of 1,000 Brits’ photography habits has revealed that we now treasure photos of our pets over those of birthdays, engagements and first days at school. The…
Free exercise programme for Warrington women
Warrington Borough Council are looking for women who live in Latchford and Westy to take part in a free 12 week exercise programme in January. It’s part of…
Warrington backs dry January
Warrington Borough Council is supporting Dry January to encourage people to have a break from alcohol for a month. By signing up to Dry January you will receive…
Belong Macclesfield’s Christmas celebrations hit the high note
Residents at specialist care village, Belong Macclesfield, recently enjoyed an afternoon of festive entertainment, with a special Christmas carol concert performed by the Prestbury Church of England Primary…