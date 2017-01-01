Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017 Chester’s Grosvenor Museum announces its 12th Open Art Exhibition. This will present the best in contemporary art from the region, giving artists in the area a chance to…

Dubliners to play Parr Hall Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners, have toured the world to huge critical acclaim and now they have their sights set on Warrington. In 2012…

Local performers get a taste of stardom TWO talented dancers from Bollington and Macclesfield beat off stiff competition to perform in front of thousands of people in this year’s professional pantomime at Buxton Opera House.…

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn Three of the finest folk violinist in the world are coming to the Brindley Theatre, Runcorn, in February for our Celtic Fiddle Festival, it has been revealed. The…

Brindley Panto set to break box office records This year’s Brindley pantomime Cinderella starring Sonia at Fairy Superior and Rebecca Lake as Cinderella looks set to break all box office records, thanks to spectacular scenery, dazzling…