Real time bus system goes live
Warrington Borough Council’s Real Time Passenger Information system for bus passengers system has gone live. The system consists of 51 ‘at-stop’ electronic displays which show scheduled departure times…
Police appeal over Congleton assault
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Congleton. At approximately 00:10 on Saturday 21 January two men followed the victim as he left a…
£12m boost for Warrington transport
Three key Warrington transport projects are receiving a major boost, thanks to the announcement of vital government funding. The government has confirmed that the Cheshire and Warrington Local…
Education funding withdrawn
The Government has taken back £384m originally promised for schools in England – at a time when head teachers, particularly in Cheshire, are flagging up a growing cash…
Widnes drug den closed
Cheshire police have implemented a closure order under the Crime and Policing Act 2014 at an address at 34 Levens Way in Ditton, Widnes. The order was made…