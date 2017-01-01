Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

News

MP welcomes funds to fix potholes

Weaver Vale MP Graham Evans has welcomed news that local road-users will benefit from a dedicated £448,000 pothole fund, which will keep the country moving and build a…

Read More

Trafford partnership for family centre

The Counselling and Family Centre has announced a new partnership with Trafford Domestic Abuse Service (TDAS), which offers counselling support for women and children who have suffered a…

Read More

Broadband boost for Cheshire

Many more communities in Cheshire are set to benefit from the roll-out of superfast broadband – thanks to strong demand for the high-speed fibre technology by local households…

Read More

Police raise money for Winsford centre

More than £3,000 has been raised for the Neuro Muscular Centre in Winsford after a successful night of festive fundraising at Cheshire Constabulary. A total of £3,127.06 was…

Read More

Tributes to Marcus Shaw

The family of a man reported missing have paid tribute to him after his body was discovered in a field near Beech Tree Lane in Lymm. Marcus Shaw,…

Read More

  Sport

Man United target Gareth Bale deal

Manchester United are ready to counter Real Madrid’s renewed interest in goalkeeper David De Gea by offering him as part…

Read More

  Entertainment

Presenters named for Big Painting Challenge

Presenters named for Big Painting Challenge

The BBC’s art equivalent to GBBO is to be presented by Mariella Frostrup and The Reverend Richard Coles. In the…

Read More

Archers pick up drama nominations

Archers pick up drama nominations

The finalists for the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2017 have been announced and include three nominations for The Archers, including…

Read More

  Celebrity

Rowetta launches charity event at Manchester Arndale

Rowetta launches charity event at Manchester Arndale

Happy Mondays and X Factor singer Rowetta officially launched The Empty Shop 2017 at Manchester Arndale last night (19 January…

Read More

Coleen Rooney attends Runway Pilates launch party

Coleen Rooney attends Runway Pilates launch party

The launch party to celebrate the opening of a new pilates studio in Alderley Edge was attended by Coleen Rooney last night…

Read More

Local Weather

As featured on NewsNow: England news

 

Culture

Physical theatre heads to Cheshire

Physical theatre heads to Cheshire

Following a successful opening run in Autumn 2016, a new show from Liverpool based Physical Theatre company Tmesis Theatre continues on the road and heads to two venues…

Read More

Belinda Carlisle embarks on new tour

Belinda Carlisle embarks on new tour

American singer Belinda Carlisle has announced she’s back on the road with a UK tour this Autumn, which will include dates in Manchester and Liverpool. The ‘Heaven 30th Anniversary Tour’ in…

Read More

BBC launch short story competition

BBC launch short story competition

Chris Evans has launched this year’s 500 WORDS short-story writing competition for children aged between five and 13 years of age. HRH The Duchess of Cornwall returns as…

Read More

Nell Gwynn to open at The Lowry

Nell Gwynn to open at The Lowry

English Touring Theatre will open their UK Tour of Jessica Swale’s much anticipated Nell Gwynn, starring Laura Pitt-Pulford in the title role, at The Lowry. The production, directed…

Read More

Teen talent wanted for annual Wirral showcase

Teen talent wanted for annual Wirral showcase

Auditions for Wirral’s ‘Spotlight On Youth’ take place later this month so the council are appealing for singers, comedians, poets, dancers, bands – anyone with a talent in…

Read More

Elbow to play Delamere Forest

Elbow to play Delamere Forest

Elbow is the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live, where acts perform in spectacular woodland settings around the country as part of the summer…

Read More

Health & Beauty

How to get an award-winning hair and beauty look

How to get an award-winning hair and beauty look

The award season means one thing – we are about to see floods of glamorous red carpet looks that fuel us…

Read More

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum announces its 12th Open Art Exhibition.…

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir…

Canal photography winners announced

Canal photography winners announced

A boating enthusiast from Warrington and a 15-year-old Shropshire…

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

IN the UK art world you know you have…

Pick of the day: Dorothy Perkins dress

Pick of the day: Dorothy Perkins dress

Denim, denim, denim, how we love thee. Denim will…

Back to work in style

Back to work in style

Who says workwear has to be boring? We certainly…

Work out in style

Work out in style

So you have eaten a ton of turkey, a…

New Year fashion

New Year fashion

Here is our roundup of some of the great…

Blair Dunlop to play Chester Live Rooms

Blair Dunlop to play Chester Live Rooms

Singer Blair Dunlop, as part of his ReGilded Tour, will…

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners,…

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Three of the finest folk violinist in the world…

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Warrington born and bred, guitarist and singer Peter Price…

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

A Warrington store will be throwing its doors open…

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers…

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Young designers have taken part in the kind of…

PS4 continues to dominate market

PS4 continues to dominate market

Sony sold 178,000 PlayStation 4s globally during the week…

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

A company boss who has overcome his fear of…

Millions wasted on passport renewals

Millions wasted on passport renewals

British travellers collectively waste an estimated £64.2 million each…

A Yorkshire brew abroad

Concerns under Brexit for the future of household food…

Premier Inn named UK’s top-rated hotel chain

Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel…

Business News

Swansway appoint new Jaguar boss

With their first Jaguar centre, on Crewe Green roundabout, nearing completion, local, Family owned Swansway Motor Group has appointed Matthew Hill, 45, as Head of Business of…

Read More

Property

Trafford Plaza flats plan

Trafford Plaza flats plan

MCR Property Group has announced plans for its residential conversion of Trafford Plaza in Seymour Grove, Old Trafford. MCR subsidiary Hazelloch is planning to build 170 apartments…

Read More

Premier League

Griezmann on his way to Man United

Manchester United are “confident” they will bag the signature of Antoine Griezmann, after reaching a verbal agreement with the players agents. However, any move is likely to…

Read More

Basketball

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

For the second year running, Swansway Chester Jeep are sponsoring Cheshire Phoenix basketball team, who are delighted with their brand new Jeep Renegade Swansway Chester Operation Director,…

Read More

Rugby Union

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks are ready to sign Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, director of rugby Steve Diamond has told the BBC. The player is currently the subject of…

Read More

Rugby League

Vikings open themed room

Vikings open themed room

Widnes Vikings opened a special Vikings themed room in a care home that supports people with complex learning disabilities, to mark Learning Disability Week. Star player Alex Gerrard and…

Read More

Ice Hockey

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Manchester Phoenix’s planned new rink is progressing as planned whilst discussions over new players continues. Phoenix owner Neil Morris told the club’s official website: “Tony’s recruitment activity…

Read More

View All Cheshire Today’s Events arrow-right