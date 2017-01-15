Police report spate of burglaries
Cheshire Police are urging residents to lock it or lose it following a number of burglaries across the county. Between 13 and 15 January 2017 police received a…
Trust wins sexual health contract
Wirral Community NHS Foundation Trust has announced that following a competitive tender process in late 2016 they have won the contract to continue to deliver Sexual Health services…
Arrests after attack on former Liverpool FC owner
Police investigating an attack on former Liverpool owner David Moores during a robbery at his home in Lancashire have arrested five people. Moores, 69, was badly beaten by…
Time Square road improvements under way
Work is getting under way on key road improvements, which will support Warrington’s ambitious town centre regeneration plans. Today (Monday 16 January) sees the start of important work…
Barry Bennell appears in court
Former Cheshire football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault against a boy under 16. The former youth coach at Crewe Alexandra…