News

Real time bus system goes live

Warrington Borough Council’s Real Time Passenger Information system for bus passengers system has gone live. The system consists of 51 ‘at-stop’ electronic displays which show scheduled departure times…

Police appeal over Congleton assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Congleton. At approximately 00:10 on Saturday 21 January two men followed the victim as he left a…

£12m boost for Warrington transport

Three key Warrington transport projects are receiving a major boost, thanks to the announcement of vital government funding. The government has confirmed that the Cheshire and Warrington Local…

Education funding withdrawn

The Government has taken back £384m originally promised for schools in England – at a time when head teachers, particularly in Cheshire, are flagging up a growing cash…

Widnes drug den closed

Cheshire police have implemented a closure order under the Crime and Policing Act 2014 at an address at 34 Levens Way in Ditton, Widnes. The order was made…

  Sport

Klopp: Liverpool FC will prove Fergie wrong

The fans may be a little less confident after the league cup defeat by Southampton but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp…

  Entertainment

Presenters named for Big Painting Challenge

The BBC’s art equivalent to GBBO is to be presented by Mariella Frostrup and The Reverend Richard Coles. In the…

Archers pick up drama nominations

The finalists for the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2017 have been announced and include three nominations for The Archers, including…

  Celebrity

Rowetta launches charity event at Manchester Arndale

Happy Mondays and X Factor singer Rowetta officially launched The Empty Shop 2017 at Manchester Arndale last night (19 January…

Coleen Rooney attends Runway Pilates launch party

The launch party to celebrate the opening of a new pilates studio in Alderley Edge was attended by Coleen Rooney last night…

Local Weather

Culture

Council urges backing for Blossoms

The Leader of Stockport Council is urging Stockport residents to get behind local band Blossoms after they were nominated for a national music award. The Stockport five-piece are…

Rob Beckett at Parr Hall

Comedian Rob Beckett will be in Warrington next month (21 Feb) with a brand new show of funnies, and this time he is taking on the big issues…

Yvette Hawkins at The Silk Museum

The Silk Museum in Macclesfield is to host a new exhibition by artist Yvette Hawkins using silk woven by a colony of 10,000 silkworms she has reared specifically…

Physical theatre heads to Cheshire

Following a successful opening run in Autumn 2016, a new show from Liverpool based Physical Theatre company Tmesis Theatre continues on the road and heads to two venues…

Belinda Carlisle embarks on new tour

American singer Belinda Carlisle has announced she’s back on the road with a UK tour this Autumn, which will include dates in Manchester and Liverpool. The ‘Heaven 30th Anniversary Tour’ in…

BBC launch short story competition

Chris Evans has launched this year’s 500 WORDS short-story writing competition for children aged between five and 13 years of age. HRH The Duchess of Cornwall returns as…

Health & Beauty

How to get an award-winning hair and beauty look

The award season means one thing – we are about to see floods of glamorous red carpet looks that fuel us…

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum announces its 12th Open Art Exhibition.…

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir…

Canal photography winners announced

A boating enthusiast from Warrington and a 15-year-old Shropshire…

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

IN the UK art world you know you have…

Pick of the day: Dorothy Perkins dress

Denim, denim, denim, how we love thee. Denim will…

Back to work in style

Who says workwear has to be boring? We certainly…

Work out in style

So you have eaten a ton of turkey, a…

New Year fashion

Here is our roundup of some of the great…

Blair Dunlop to play Chester Live Rooms

Singer Blair Dunlop, as part of his ReGilded Tour, will…

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners,…

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Three of the finest folk violinist in the world…

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Warrington born and bred, guitarist and singer Peter Price…

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

A Warrington store will be throwing its doors open…

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers…

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Young designers have taken part in the kind of…

PS4 continues to dominate market

Sony sold 178,000 PlayStation 4s globally during the week…

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

A company boss who has overcome his fear of…

Millions wasted on passport renewals

British travellers collectively waste an estimated £64.2 million each…

A Yorkshire brew abroad

Concerns under Brexit for the future of household food…

Premier Inn named UK’s top-rated hotel chain

Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel…

Business News

FSB award for Macclesfield entrepreneur

A Macclesfield man has become the first person in 2017 to receive a special award which recognises those who go ‘above and beyond’ for the business community.…

Property

St Michael’s Manchester goes to planning

The planning application for St. Michael’s – a transformational development in the heart of Manchester – has now been submitted Following two public consultations with local residents,…

Premier League

Man United, Man City forge ahead

Manchester has become the most important city on the planet when it comes to football value, according to two influential new reports. The 20th edition of the…

Basketball

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

For the second year running, Swansway Chester Jeep are sponsoring Cheshire Phoenix basketball team, who are delighted with their brand new Jeep Renegade Swansway Chester Operation Director,…

Rugby Union

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks are ready to sign Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, director of rugby Steve Diamond has told the BBC. The player is currently the subject of…

Rugby League

Vikings open themed room

Widnes Vikings opened a special Vikings themed room in a care home that supports people with complex learning disabilities, to mark Learning Disability Week. Star player Alex Gerrard and…

Ice Hockey

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Manchester Phoenix’s planned new rink is progressing as planned whilst discussions over new players continues. Phoenix owner Neil Morris told the club’s official website: “Tony’s recruitment activity…

