Council urges backing for Blossoms The Leader of Stockport Council is urging Stockport residents to get behind local band Blossoms after they were nominated for a national music award. The Stockport five-piece are…

Rob Beckett at Parr Hall Comedian Rob Beckett will be in Warrington next month (21 Feb) with a brand new show of funnies, and this time he is taking on the big issues…

Yvette Hawkins at The Silk Museum The Silk Museum in Macclesfield is to host a new exhibition by artist Yvette Hawkins using silk woven by a colony of 10,000 silkworms she has reared specifically…

Physical theatre heads to Cheshire Following a successful opening run in Autumn 2016, a new show from Liverpool based Physical Theatre company Tmesis Theatre continues on the road and heads to two venues…

Belinda Carlisle embarks on new tour American singer Belinda Carlisle has announced she’s back on the road with a UK tour this Autumn, which will include dates in Manchester and Liverpool. The ‘Heaven 30th Anniversary Tour’ in…