North West Air Ambulance Charity calls for clothing donations
Following a busy Christmas period, The North West Air Ambulance Charity’s stores are calling for help to restock it shelves. The store on Ashley Road in Hale and…
Council warning over email scam
Halton Borough Council has issued a warning after a Widnes resident received a scam email claiming to be a payment confirmation for their child’s school fees. The recipient…
Yassar Yaqub funeral held
The funeral of a man shot dead by police on a motorway slip road has been held.Hundreds of mourners gathered for the ceremony held in a mosque in…
Winsford teen charged
Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with a number of offences in Winsford. Following an investigation, the teenager, who is from the town, has been charged with attempted…
Armed robbery in Warrington
Police are hunting two men in relation to a robbery at a convenience store in Warrington. At approximately 10.20pm on Wednesday 4th January, two men entered the One…