News

Police report spate of burglaries

Cheshire Police are urging residents to lock it or lose it following a number of burglaries across the county. Between 13 and 15 January 2017 police received a…

Trust wins sexual health contract

Wirral Community NHS Foundation Trust has announced that following a competitive tender process in late 2016 they have won the contract to continue to deliver Sexual Health services…

Arrests after attack on former Liverpool FC owner

Police investigating an attack on former Liverpool owner David Moores during a robbery at his home in Lancashire have arrested five people. Moores, 69, was badly beaten by…

Time Square road improvements under way

Work is getting under way on key road improvements, which will support Warrington’s ambitious town centre regeneration plans. Today (Monday 16 January) sees the start of important work…

Barry Bennell appears in court

Former Cheshire football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault against a boy under 16. The former youth coach at Crewe Alexandra…

  Sport

Silkmen relaunch fighting fund

Macclesfield Town has announced that the Silkmen Campaign Fund has been reopened until 31st January, 2017. It’s a scheme that…

  Entertainment

Archers pick up drama nominations

The finalists for the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2017 have been announced and include three nominations for The Archers, including…

BBC to show Roots

BBC Four has acquired the UK premiere of Emmy nominated, four-part series Roots from A+E Networks. Broadcast earlier this year…

  Celebrity

Coleen Rooney attends Runway Pilates launch party

The launch party to celebrate the opening of a new pilates studio in Alderley Edge was attended by Coleen Rooney last night…

Happy Mondays’ Rowetta supports Empty Shop scheme

The Empty Shop charity fashion initiative returns to Manchester Arndale this month with celebrity support from Rowetta, best known for…

Local Weather

Culture

Nell Gwynn to open at The Lowry

English Touring Theatre will open their UK Tour of Jessica Swale’s much anticipated Nell Gwynn, starring Laura Pitt-Pulford in the title role, at The Lowry. The production, directed…

Teen talent wanted for annual Wirral showcase

Auditions for Wirral’s ‘Spotlight On Youth’ take place later this month so the council are appealing for singers, comedians, poets, dancers, bands – anyone with a talent in…

Elbow to play Delamere Forest

Elbow is the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live, where acts perform in spectacular woodland settings around the country as part of the summer…

Chester Beer Awards return

After the success of last year’s event, the Chester Beer Awards return to Kash Taprooms on Brook Street on Saturday 28th January. The award ceremony will be opened…

Blair Dunlop to play Chester Live Rooms

Singer Blair Dunlop, as part of his ReGilded Tour, will be playing the Live Rooms in Chester next month. ‘Gilded’, released May 2016, was Dunlop’s third studio album and described…

Tom Daley to sign new book in Trafford Centre

British diver and Olympian Tom Daley is to visit the Trafford Centre tomorrow (10 Jan) where he will be signing copies of his new book.      …

Health & Beauty

Grandparents who babysit ‘live longer’

Grandparents who care for their grandchildren on average live longer than grandparents who do not, new research has found. These are…

Grosvenor Museum Open Art Exhibition 2017

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum announces its 12th Open Art Exhibition.…

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir…

Canal photography winners announced

A boating enthusiast from Warrington and a 15-year-old Shropshire…

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

IN the UK art world you know you have…

Back to work in style

Who says workwear has to be boring? We certainly…

Work out in style

So you have eaten a ton of turkey, a…

New Year fashion

Here is our roundup of some of the great…

Rochelle Humes unveils partywear collection

TV presenter and member of the Saturdays girl group…

Dubliners to play Parr Hall

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners,…

Celtic fiddle fest comes to Runcorn

Three of the finest folk violinist in the world…

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Warrington born and bred, guitarist and singer Peter Price…

Hatecrimes comes to Warrington

The latest signing to renowned indie imprint DPRK Records…

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

A Warrington store will be throwing its doors open…

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers…

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Young designers have taken part in the kind of…

PS4 continues to dominate market

Sony sold 178,000 PlayStation 4s globally during the week…

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

A company boss who has overcome his fear of…

Millions wasted on passport renewals

British travellers collectively waste an estimated £64.2 million each…

A Yorkshire brew abroad

Concerns under Brexit for the future of household food…

Premier Inn named UK’s top-rated hotel chain

Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel…

Business News

MKM opens in Crewe

Builders’ merchants MKM Building Supplies has opened its doors in Crewe, creating 17 new jobs. Crewe becomes the Hull-based firm’s fifth branch to open over the last…

Property

Pochin win contract double

Cheshire contractor Pochin has won two contracts from residential developer DeTrafford Estates. The firm has been appointed to deliver two schemes: Sky Gardens in Manchester’s Castlefield, and…

Premier League

Man United: Zlatan ready for Liverpool FC

United manager Jose Mourinho has said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be available for the much-anticipated clash with Liverpool. Mourinho has provided an update on the availability of…

Basketball

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

For the second year running, Swansway Chester Jeep are sponsoring Cheshire Phoenix basketball team, who are delighted with their brand new Jeep Renegade Swansway Chester Operation Director,…

Rugby Union

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks are ready to sign Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, director of rugby Steve Diamond has told the BBC. The player is currently the subject of…

Rugby League

Vikings open themed room

Widnes Vikings opened a special Vikings themed room in a care home that supports people with complex learning disabilities, to mark Learning Disability Week. Star player Alex Gerrard and…

Ice Hockey

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Manchester Phoenix’s planned new rink is progressing as planned whilst discussions over new players continues. Phoenix owner Neil Morris told the club’s official website: “Tony’s recruitment activity…

