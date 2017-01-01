Widgetized Section

News

Volunteers needed in Widnes and Runcorn

Why not make a New Year resolution to help others in 2017? Halton Borough Council’s Sure Start to Later Life is looking for volunteers in Widnes and Runcorn.…

Pets come top in photo poll

A poll of 1,000 Brits’ photography habits has revealed that we now treasure photos of our pets over those of birthdays, engagements and first days at school. The…

Free exercise programme for Warrington women

Warrington Borough Council are looking for women who live in Latchford and Westy to take part in a free 12 week exercise programme in January. It’s part of…

Warrington backs dry January

Warrington Borough Council is supporting Dry January to encourage people to have a break from alcohol for a month. By signing up to Dry January you will receive…

Belong Macclesfield’s Christmas celebrations hit the high note

Residents at specialist care village, Belong Macclesfield, recently enjoyed an afternoon of festive entertainment, with a special Christmas carol concert performed by the Prestbury Church of England Primary…

  Sport

Mane backs flourishing Liverpool FC

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is heading to the Africa Cup of Nations – but is backing his teammates to thrive…

  Entertainment

BBC to show Roots

BBC Four has acquired the UK premiere of Emmy nominated, four-part series Roots from A+E Networks. Broadcast earlier this year…

Emily Head joins Emmerdale

Actress Emily Head has joined ITV serial drama Emmerdale to play the character of Rebecca White, the sister of Chrissie…

  Celebrity

Natasha Kaplinsky leads Christmas jumper world record

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day bounced into action this morning (Friday 16th December) as Save the Children ambassador newsreader…

Gary Barlow becomes Patron of Child Bereavement UK

Singer-songwriter Gary Barlow has become a Patron of Child Bereavement UK. His support was announced yesterday at a lunch in aid…

Local Weather

Culture

Sue Flood photography exhibition opens

Jonathan Shackleton, the cousin of intrepid polar explorer Sir Earnest Shackleton, has officially opened an exhibition of images of the Arctic and Antarctic taken by one of the…

Canal photography winners announced

A boating enthusiast from Warrington and a 15-year-old Shropshire school boy are the winners of a new photographic competition launched by the Canal & River Trust charity. The…

Snow White at the Buxton Opera House

The Annual Buxton Opera House pantomime is growing year on year, with visitors travelling from all over the country to experience the definitive festive treat. This year James…

Cheshire’s Turner Prize artist under fire

IN the UK art world you know you have arrived when your work is attacked by the establishment. And no sooner had Macclesfield artist Helen Marten collected her…

The 10 major art trends of 2016

Barnebys, the leading search engine aggregator for art and antique auctions – covering 1,600 auction houses and carrying half a million objects at any one time – has…

Rokit Performing Arts opens in Macclesfield

ROKIT Performing arts have announced the launch of its latest school in Macclesfield, bringing its unique Rokit POP syllabus including acting, singing and performance classes for children aged…

Health & Beauty

East Cheshire NHS Trust issues Christmas safe sex message

Cheshire party-goers are being urged to practice safe sex this Christmas and New Year and avoid receiving any unwanted gifts. The…

Helen Marten takes the Hepworth Prize

Cheshire sculptor Helen Marten has won the inaugural Hepworth…

Cheshire’s best poetry celebrated.

Leading poet, writer and broadcaster Ian McMillan presented Cheshire’s…

Cheshire’s best poetry celebrated.

The leading poet, writer and broadcaster Ian McMillan presented…

The Northern School: A Reappraisal

After five years in the writing, a new book…

Work out in style

So you have eaten a ton of turkey, a…

New Year fashion

Here is our roundup of some of the great…

Rochelle Humes unveils partywear collection

TV presenter and member of the Saturdays girl group…

The UK’s perfect party dress revealed

Christmas dress shopping can be a daunting task at…

Peter Price gives hometown concert

Warrington born and bred, guitarist and singer Peter Price…

Hatecrimes comes to Warrington

The latest signing to renowned indie imprint DPRK Records…

Soul II Soul to play Liverpool

Best known their chart topper ‘Back To Life’ –…

The Merseybeats play charity concert

For the third successive year, Liverpool band The Merseybeats…

Midnight opening for Call of Duty

A Warrington store will be throwing its doors open…

TIGA has say in games education

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers…

Priestley College stages its own game jam

Young designers have taken part in the kind of…

PS4 continues to dominate market

Sony sold 178,000 PlayStation 4s globally during the week…

Man with fear of flying sets up own travel business

A company boss who has overcome his fear of…

Millions wasted on passport renewals

British travellers collectively waste an estimated £64.2 million each…

A Yorkshire brew abroad

Concerns under Brexit for the future of household food…

Premier Inn named UK’s top-rated hotel chain

Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel…

Business News

New construction forum for Wirral

A new committee has been set up to ensure that local companies and individuals benefit from construction activities in Wirral. Established by Wirral Chamber of Commerce and…

Property

McGoff Group secures £35m of forward sales at Downtown

Downtown, Manchester’s latest apartment scheme, has secured more than £35 million in reservations, with more than 55% of the development now sold off-plan. The McGoff Group, based…

Premier League

Liverpool FC say Lallana back training

Adam Lallana has returned training, while Roberto Firmino is also in contention for the trip to the south coast. Lallana has not figured for the team since…

Basketball

Sponsor for Cheshire Phoenix

For the second year running, Swansway Chester Jeep are sponsoring Cheshire Phoenix basketball team, who are delighted with their brand new Jeep Renegade Swansway Chester Operation Director,…

Rugby Union

Sale Sharks eye Solomona

Sale Sharks are ready to sign Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona, director of rugby Steve Diamond has told the BBC. The player is currently the subject of…

Rugby League

Vikings open themed room

Widnes Vikings opened a special Vikings themed room in a care home that supports people with complex learning disabilities, to mark Learning Disability Week. Star player Alex Gerrard and…

Ice Hockey

Progress on Phoenix’s new rink

Manchester Phoenix’s planned new rink is progressing as planned whilst discussions over new players continues. Phoenix owner Neil Morris told the club’s official website: “Tony’s recruitment activity…

