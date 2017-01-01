Physical theatre heads to Cheshire Following a successful opening run in Autumn 2016, a new show from Liverpool based Physical Theatre company Tmesis Theatre continues on the road and heads to two venues…

Belinda Carlisle embarks on new tour American singer Belinda Carlisle has announced she’s back on the road with a UK tour this Autumn, which will include dates in Manchester and Liverpool. The ‘Heaven 30th Anniversary Tour’ in…

BBC launch short story competition Chris Evans has launched this year’s 500 WORDS short-story writing competition for children aged between five and 13 years of age. HRH The Duchess of Cornwall returns as…

Nell Gwynn to open at The Lowry English Touring Theatre will open their UK Tour of Jessica Swale’s much anticipated Nell Gwynn, starring Laura Pitt-Pulford in the title role, at The Lowry. The production, directed…

Teen talent wanted for annual Wirral showcase Auditions for Wirral’s ‘Spotlight On Youth’ take place later this month so the council are appealing for singers, comedians, poets, dancers, bands – anyone with a talent in…